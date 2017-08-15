Elderly Fayetteville woman shaken after robber bursts in

Lessie Johnson is 87 years old. She has been living in her Fayetteville neighborhood for about 50 years.She said she never experienced anything like what she went through Monday afternoon."When I cracked the door, he overpowered me and pushed his way in," Johnson said. "Once he got in, he hollered 'where's your money and pocketbook?' "It happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Jamaica Court near the Bunce Road corridor, police said.Johnson, still very shaken from the encounter, didn't want to go on camera. But she did want to relay her story to ABC11 and perhaps warn others.When she opened the door just a hair, the man forced his way into her home and knocked her over.Johnson said the man showed a handgun, demanded money, and frantically searched her home.When she told him she didn't have any money, he grabbed a large TV and took off running out the front door - heading for the woods."I wasn't sure if that was a toy gun or a real gun," Johnson said. "I didn't know. Only thing I saw was the barrel part."Johnson said it's a lesson learned. She's thankful to be alive and wants others to know her story in hopes of them learning from it.Detectives with the FPD's Robbery Unit said the suspect is described as a black man, 18-21 years of age, 5-6 to 5-9. He was wearing a black ski mask and gray sweatshirt.Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.