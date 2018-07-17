Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's

Durham police are investigating after a Wendy's employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a Wendy's employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Wendy's in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard.

Officers told ABC11 crews on scene, that the victim was taken to the hospital.

It appears the man was shot near the drive-thru window.



Officers said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).
