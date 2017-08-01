Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant

A car ran into a Smithfield's Chicken and Bar-B-Q in Morrisville on Tuesday.

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A car crashed into the Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant in Morrisville on Tuesday afternoon, closing the restaurant while authorities investigated it for structural damage.

A white Toyota Elantra hit the front of the building at 3578 Davis Drive, just after 3 p.m.



The restaurant manager told ABC11 later that one of his employees hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into the side of the building.

The driver went to the hospital, but she should be fine. No one else was hurt.

A Morrisville building inspector checked out the building and declared it safe. The restaurant will be open for business Wednesday.
