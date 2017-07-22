ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots

American Idol will return in 2018 and will air on ABC

Many shows are returning to the small screen and some haven't been gone very long. In fact, Taylor Swift has gone around the sun more times than some of these shows. They'll have that classic thing that you like, but will they be a nightmare dressed like a day dream?

  1. That's So Raven
    2. Oh snap! Raven Baxter is back, but she's older, wiser, and a divorced mother of twins. "Raven's Home", in which Raven-Symoné reprised the title role after 10 years, that launched on Friday.
  2. Rocko's Modern Life
    3. "The 21st century is a very dangerous century." The reboot reunites the entire original voice cast for the TV movie special slated to air on Nickelodeon in 2018.
  3. American Idol
    4. Seacrest, in! The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC with Ryan Secrest returning as host and Katy Perry as a judge.
  4. Arrested Development
    5. There's always money in a banana stand, and apparently there's enough money to bring back this fan-favorite.

    We've known for a bit now that the fifth season of "Arrested Development" is on its way, but just recently we've learned that it will be a murder mystery.
  5. Hey Arnold
    6. Move it football head! Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is officially on its way.
  6. Fuller House
    7. Oh my lanta! For those of you missing the Tanners in your life: Fuller House is returning for its third season Sept. 22 on Netflix.
  7. X-Files
    8. The truth is still out there. A new 10-episode run of the Gillian Anderson- and David Duchovny series is set to start production this summer.


