ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition goes international!

It's time to let your talent shine! ABC is searching for actors to receive mentorship and acting opportunities in the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition. This year, the opportunity has been expanded to the U.K.
"This competition is about access and opportunity for up and coming actors. We are incredibly proud of the US talent that has surfaced in the first few years of the competition and by expanding to the U.K., we are looking to further deepen our relationship with its hugely talented acting community. Over the years, we have successfully cast many British actors in our series, and we want to find that next wave of talent to break through into our global hit shows," said Ayo Davis, senior vice president, Talent and Casting for ABC Entertainment.
The 2014 winner, Cornelius Smith, Jr., is a series regular on the hit drama "Scandal" and 2015 winner Samuel Adegoke has had numerous recurring roles on series, including "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Switched at Birth." He is currently starring in the CW's reboot of "Dynasty." Last year's 2016 Digital Talent Competition winner Beth Triffon has a recurring role in the upcoming ABC series "Ten Days in the Valley."
Winners from the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition have gone on to participate in ABC's Talent Showcase, which has served as a launching pad for such talented actors as Academy-Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o of 12 Years a Slave and The Jungle Book, Gina Rodriguez from Jane The Virgin, Chadwick Boseman of Black Panther and 42, Randall Park of Fresh Off The Boat, Jesse Williams of Grey's Anatomy, and Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
Actors age 18 and older are encouraged to create a video showing themselves performing comedy or drama scenes and post it on ABCDiscovers.com or ABCDiscoversUK.com. Actors will be judged on quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set. U.S. and U.K. winners each receive a one-year $25,000 talent deal with ABC. A winner will be announced on or about August 10, 2017.
Go to ABCDiscovers.com to enter the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition, running Monday, June 26 - Sunday, July 9.
Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
