ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, $7K, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub

EMBED </>More Videos

Apex man accepts Airbnb trip to Spain after "Wheel of Fortune" flub (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Good news - Jonny Knowles is going to Spain!

The Apex resident was made famous for his flub on Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune when he mispronounced the "flamenco," losing $7,100 and a trip to Spain.

WATCH: Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'

EMBED More News Videos

One Apex man wasn't so fortunate during his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" Monday night.



"I just screwed up that's all there is," said Knowles, a married father of one. "I feel like it was very subtle and I'm kind of surprised I didn't get it, but I didn't get it. I screwed up that's all there is to it."



Well, he lost the trip until Airbnb stepped in to help by giving him $7,100 to use on his trip and travel costs, in addition to flamenco lesson.

"After filming, it took some time to process what just happened," he said. "One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!"

Knowles said he plans to use the more than $19,000 he won to pay off his student loans, he said on GMA Wednesday morning.

Do you want to try your puzzle-solving skills Wheel of Fortune?

Well, you're in luck because the Wheelmobile is coming to the Triangle!

See when it's coming to your town.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwheel of fortunewake county newsfeel goodApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
The Taylor Swift experience you don't want to miss
Disney designer cancels plans for NC theme park
Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Boy dies from energy drink; SC proposes bill to limit caffeine for teens
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Show More
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Algerian military plane crashes in field, killing 257 people
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago
More News