Artsplosure takes over downtown Raleigh

Artsplosure is this weekend in downtown Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Work is underway to transform Fayetteville Street for this weekend's annual Artsplosure. The Raleigh arts festival gets underway Friday and brings together hundreds of artists for three days.

Artsplosure features an art mart with more than 170 visual arts and crafts exhibitors in addition to musical performance and lots of activities for children.

Artsplosure starts Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. On Saturday the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday morning from 10 o'clock until 7 that evening.

