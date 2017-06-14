'Bachelor in Paradise' stars break silence in separate statements

After the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, the two contestants apparently involved released separate statements.
Corrine Olympios said through her representative Wednesday:
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
Later the same day, DeMario Jackson also released a statement through his publicist:
"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."
The cast for the current season was announced last week. Several women from the last season of "The Bachelor" were among the female contestants including Raven Gates, Olympios, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of "The Bachelorette," was revealed to be one of the men on the show.
