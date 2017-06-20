COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production after investigation finds no misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' will resume filming after an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television found no misconduct occurred on the set of the reality series.

The production was suspended amid allegations of misconduct.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Host Chris Harrison thanked his Twitter followers for their patience.


Two of the contestants allegedly involved in the incident also spoke out earlier this month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisebachelorbachelorettetelevision
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Tension between the guys builds on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tension between the guys builds on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
Reports: Beyonce and Jay Z's twins have arrived
Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn
NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
Cumberland Co. close public health and dental clinics
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Show More
Police: Man critically injured in chainsaw attack
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
US sends bombers in show of force against N.Korea
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos