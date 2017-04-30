ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Band 'The Chainsmokers' crashes high school prom

A surprise guest helped make the Huntley High School prom a night those students will never forget. (WLS)

ROSEMONT, Ill. --
A surprise guest helped make a high school prom in Illinois a night those students will never forget.

The group "The Chainsmokers crashed the high school dance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont Saturday night.

The Daily Herald reports that the surprise had been weeks in the making. "The Chainsmokers" performed their hit song "Closer" and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their concert.

