The Raspberry Awards, or "RAZZIES," announced its winners for the worst of the worst in Hollywood for 2016.Whilehad eight nominations, it was a political documentary calledthat won worst film, along with worst director and worst actor.The tongue-in-cheek awards show holds a ceremony on the evening before the Oscars. Past Oscar winners can be found on the RAZZIES list because, the site explains, the award show is meant to encourage acclaimed actors and filmmakers to own up to their worst works.For instance Robert De Niro, who has won Oscars forand, was nominated for a RAZZIE this year for"The $4.97 gold spray-painted Razzie Award is handed out to otherwise great talent who should know better than to associate their name with sub-par projects," reads the awards' Twitter bio.The Razzies released a YouTube video announcing the winners of each category.Here are all of this year's not-so-lucky winners:Ben Affleck inGerard Butler inHenry Cavill inRobert de Niro inBen Stiller inMegan Fox inTyler Perry inJulia Roberts inNaomi Watts inShailene Woodley inJulianne Hough inKate Hudson inAubrey Plaza inJane Seymour inSela Ward inNicolas Cage inJohnny Depp inWill Ferrell inJared Leto inOwen Wilson in"Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals" in"Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume" in"The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" in"Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig" inBen Stiller and His BFF ("Barely Funny Friend") Owen Wilson inRoland Emmerich inTyler Perry inAlex Proyas inZack Snyder inBen Stiller in