Drake, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion Among Billboard Music Awards Performers

Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced the first round of performers for 2017's Billboard Music Awards in a video released on Monday.


The ceremony will feature performances from music heavy hitters like Drake, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, and Camila Cabello.

