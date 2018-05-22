CELEBRITY

Blake Shelton announces free concert in Charlotte

Blake Shelton performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field on Friday, June 6, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by [Wade Payne/Invision/AP))

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Hey Blake Shelton fans, want to see the country music star for free? Well, now is your chance!

On Monday, the singer tweeted that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte on Wednesday.



If you want to go, you better act fast. Wristbands will be given out starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One wristband will be issued per concertgoers; attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.

No VIP seating will be available.

People must be at least 18 to attend; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentblake sheltonconcertcharlotte newscelebrityCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
What to know about Meghan Markle
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NCSHP investigating body found on NC 540 in Wake County
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
2nd disturbing allegation surfaces against suspended Fayetteville teacher
NJ principal apologizes for prom ticket language
'Doing what he loved to do:' Church members remember fallen deacon
PHOTOS: Flooding closes Raleigh streets
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
Show More
Search warrants show investigation into Wake Register of Deeds is not over
I-Team: Deer-related crashes result in plenty of damage but not many injuries
SRO training mandate gets mixed reaction from Wake sheriff
Cary firefighter joins NC team in Hawaii volcano response
Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89
More News