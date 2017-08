The sun, the moon and a power ballad will align in perfect harmony during the Great American Eclipse thanks to a special performance by Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler.Tyler will be aboard the Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse Cruise to sing her 1983 smash hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" right at the moment of totality.The Joe Jonas-led band DNCE will join Tyler during the performance. DNCE, best known for their pop hit "Cake By the Ocean," is headlining the Great American Eclipse performance, which will take place during the seven-night cruise aboard the Oasis of the Seas ship.