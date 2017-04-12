ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy following his death

Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (Matt Sayles/AP)

Comedians, actors and more paid their respects to Charlie Murphy, who passed away from leukemia on April 12. The comedian was best known for his contributions to the sketch series Chappelle's Show and for being the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy.

"Darkness. Goodbye Charlie. Damn."

"This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer " Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!! ( I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY"
