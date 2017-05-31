  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Friday concert series starts in Durham Central Park on June 23

Durham Central Park Concert Series

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Another summer concert series will be getting underway in June. The Durham Central Park Concert Series begins June 23 and runs for 10 consecutive weeks.

The concerts are free and there will be food trucks and beer available in the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 23 - Orquesta GarDel
Friday, June 30 - Too Many Zooz
Friday, July 7 - Skylar Gudasz with Special Guest Kamara Thomas
Friday, July 14 - Cris Jacobs
Friday, July 21 - Caique Vidal & Batuque
Friday, July 28 - Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboy
Friday, August 4 - Rebirth Brass Band
Friday, August 11 - The Allen Boys
Friday, August 18 - Be Steadwell
Friday, August 25 - Laila Nur & The Love Riot
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
