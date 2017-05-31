Another summer concert series will be getting underway in June. The Durham Central Park Concert Series begins June 23 and runs for 10 consecutive weeks.The concerts are free and there will be food trucks and beer available in the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.Friday, June 23 - Orquesta GarDelFriday, June 30 - Too Many ZoozFriday, July 7 - Skylar Gudasz with Special Guest Kamara ThomasFriday, July 14 - Cris JacobsFriday, July 21 - Caique Vidal & BatuqueFriday, July 28 - Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup CowboyFriday, August 4 - Rebirth Brass BandFriday, August 11 - The Allen BoysFriday, August 18 - Be SteadwellFriday, August 25 - Laila Nur & The Love Riot