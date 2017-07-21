ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country singer Scotty McCreery cited on gun charge at RDU

Scotty McCreery (Jordan Strauss/Invision)

RDU (WTVD) --
On Thursday, July 13, Garner native and country music star Scotty McCreery was stopped by RDU police after he was found to be in possession of a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and ammunition.

The items were spotted in the singer's backpack by X-ray machines at the airport.

In a report released by RDU Police to ABC11, McCreery stated that he had gone to the shooting range earlier in the day and forgot to remove the loaded weapon and rounds from his backpack before entering the airport.

He was cited with a CCW Permit Violation and released.

McCreery came to fame after winning the 10th season of 'American Idol' in 2011. He has gone on to a successful career in country music winning numerous awards and performing while attending NC State University.

McCreery is scheduled to perform in Biloxi, Miss. on Friday evening.

McCreery has a court date pending for the citation.
