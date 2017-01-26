ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Couple's North Carolina wedding first look gets 'Rexy'

Beth and Tom Gardner's wedding at Bald Head Island (Paul Seiler Photography (paulseiler.net))

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Chicago bride got a little "Rexy" before her wedding on North Carolina's Bald Head Island.

Jon Murray, a videographer from Raleigh, captured the bride's hilarious first look surprise for her groom before the couple's November 5th, 2016 wedding.

In the video, Tom Gardner is seen holding flowers with his back turned, waiting to see his soon-to-be wife Beth.

His anxious look quickly turns into delight when he turns around and sees Beth wearing a T-Rex costume.

Beth and Tom Gardner's wedding at Bald Head Island



"I was totally floored when I turned around and saw her in this," Tom wrote on Facebook.

Video of the Gardners' adorable moment was posted on Facebook Monday and already has well over a million views.

"It just warms my heart to see that so many people got a giggle out of this too," Beth commented.

Watch the video:

Related Topics:
entertainmentweddingweddingsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting Mary Tyler Moore
5 times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing VA mother, 2 kids found 'safe and sound' in NC
Triangle Muslims call Trump's plan un-American
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Decades after killings, Jeffrey MacDonald back in court
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Show More
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
NC's treasurer says new taxes will be needed to fix budget shortfall
11-year-old's missing service dog found dead
Man hit by train crossing tracks in Durham
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos