ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney designer cancels plans for North Carolina theme park due to lack of investors

(WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man who helped create Disneyland in California, Disney World's Epcot, and even parts of Universal Studios is no longer planning on bringing a theme park to North Carolina.

At least not right now.
EMBED More News Videos

A Disney designer is planning a theme park for North Carolina

We reported last April that former Disney Imagineer Bob Baranick was working on a project -- called Whirligig Woods -- in the Chapel Hill area.

"We're not building Disney World, but we're putting that kind of effort and quality into it," Baranick said at the time.

For the project, he bought 21 acres in Alamance County, just outside of Chapel Hill. He described the park as a VIP experience because it would be intimate, small, and nestled in the woods.

But now Baranick tells ABC11 the plans have fallen through due to lack of investors.

"I was dedicated to the project being a high quality family experience," he said. "North Carolina and the local community derseves that. To build something less, with fewer funds, would not have been the right thing to do."

He also said he hopes he "can still bring a sincere family entertainment experience to North Carolina one day."

In the meantime, Baranick will hold on to the property and "protect the natural landscape."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheme parkChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
Wheel of Misfortune: Apex man loses big on wheel
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines now investigated as double homicide
Rocky Mount police search for missing mom, baby
Update: Downtown Raleigh Krispy Kreme to stay another 20 years
NC teen 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with unknown man
Creedmoor man celebrates $1 million win by drinking Mountain Dew
Watch: Seymour Johnson airmen return home to heartwarming greeting
Watch: NC man's viral speech about gun rights
NC State cheer wins 2 national titles
Show More
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
VIDEO: Children jump from building as fire rips through dance studio
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
New budget, lowering class sizes on Wake County school board agenda
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
More News