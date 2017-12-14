ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox for $52.4 Billion, Fox News and other parts to spin off

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney and Fox announce blockbuster deal: Rebecca Jarvis reports during ABC's Good Morning America on December 14, 2017.

Disney will acquire Twenty-First Century Fox after parts of the company split off, Good Morning America reported Thursday.

The Walt Disney Company will acquire 21st Century Fox's film and television studios, cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses. The parts that will split off and not be a part of the Walt Disney company include Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News and Fox Business.

The deal was made for $52.4 billion in stock, Disney announced.

The acquisition will be subject to federal approval.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisney
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
Rock Hall 2018: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
Check out our new ABC11 app!
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
Show More
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Police: Wake Forest 'porch pirates' arrested
More News
Top Video
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
More Video