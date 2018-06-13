ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tim Burton's dark, live-action take on Disney's 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer

(DisneyDumbo/Facebook)

Disney fans finally have a glimpse at a beloved flying elephant in live action.

Dumbo is set for release next year. The Tim Burton-helmed film has quite the star-studded cast. It includes Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, just to name a few.

The plot will expand upon the classic story from the 1941 animated film about a circus elephant whose ears are so big he can fly. The new trailer includes shots of the circus and even a fleeting glimpse of Dumbo in flight.

Dumbo is expected to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
