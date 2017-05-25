Downtown Raleigh movie series kicks off May 26

Comedies from the 90's take center stage in this year's PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series. The summer movie series is held in Raleigh City Plaza ever Friday from May 26 through June 30.Food trucks and craft beer are available in City Plaza starting at 5 p.m. with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. and the movies play at dusk. The movies are free, and there are a limited number of chairs available on a first come first serve basis. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.Here's the schedule for this summer's movies.May 26 - Mrs. DoubtfireJune 2 - Robin Hood Men in TightsJune 9 - The MaskJune 16 - CluelessJune 23 - Men in BlackJune 30 - Wayne's WorldThe PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series is organized by the