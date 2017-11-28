Heard of the #BullCityBounce ? Me neither. Today I met the creator. She hopes to make it a viral sensation throughout 💃🏾🕺🏾@CityofDurhamNC pic.twitter.com/T6Nt8jLHYP — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 28, 2017

Aye! Now you know I had to try the #BullCityBounce. If you would like to see the rest, tune in tonight 6p @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 🕺🏾👀 pic.twitter.com/8oIrzsZfW9 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 28, 2017

Move over Wobble, Cupid Shuffle, and the Electric Slide, there's a new line dance in town called the "Bull City Bounce."Zumba Fitness guru Jessica Mazyck created the dance."As a kid, we always made up dances," said Mazyck. "Stood in the mirror with our friends and made up dances off of every song."Fast forward to today, the mother of three is back at it with creating a new set of moves. The Bull City Bounce is basically a line dance."It's easy; it's something everyone can catch on to."So, ABC11's Tim Pulliam tried.Mazyck said she was inspired to create the hip-hop bounce and slide dance after listening to the rap song "North Cack," which is a lyrical homage to the Bull City."I was like, 'Oh this song is dope.'"Joshua Gunn raps on the song that now features a new local dance."I love it, man; it's so exciting, it's so cool," Gunn said. "It gives new life to a song that myself, G Yamazawa, K Smego put together to represent North Carolina and show the pride of the city we come from."Mazyck's goal: Give Durhamites of all backgrounds something to be proud of in a fun, positive way."This is our dance; this is Durham's dance," Mazyck said. "I just want people everywhere to see us."Mazyck is inviting everyone to do the Bull City Bounce with her Saturday, December 2 on the rooftop of the Durham Hotel in downtown.She will be recording people doing the line dance, and she hopes the moves will go viral on social media.The event starts at 11 a.m.