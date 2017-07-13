Emmy nominations 2017

The nominations for the 69th annual prime-time Emmy Awards are in, and newcomer HBO drama "Westworld" and late night comedy mainstay "Saturday Night Live" lead the way with 22 nominations each. "Stranger Things" and "FEUD: Bette and Joan" have the next most nominations with 18, followed by "Veep" with 17.
First-time nominees include Donald Glover, Milo Ventimiglia, Claire Foy, Robert De Niro and Reese Witherspoon. Three-time Emmy winner Jessica Lange has received another nomination for "FEUD: Bette and Joan" and five-time Emmy winner John Lithgow received his 12th nomination.
Here are the nominees for the top categories:
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Robin Wright, "House Of Cards"
Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
Carrie Coon, "Fargo"
Jessica Lange, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Susan Sarandon, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
John Turturro, "The Night Of"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)"
Robert De Niro, "The Wizard Of Lies"
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, "Better Thing"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Jane Fonda, "Grace And Frankie"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace And Frankie"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Aziz Ansari, "Master Of None"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
"The Amazing Race"
"American Ninja Warrior"
"Project Runway"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Real Time With Bill Maher"
Outstanding Limited Series
"Big Little Lies"
"Fargo"
"FEUD: Bette And Joan"
"Genius"
"The Night Of"
Outstanding Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
"House of Cards"
OutstandingComedy Series
"Atlanta"
"Black-ish"
"Master of None"
"Modern Family"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
"Veep"
The full list of nominations can be seen here.
