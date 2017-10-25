ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fayetteville urges residents not to attend half marathon

The city says the event does not have required permits and is urfing people to stay away.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Most cities are happy to promote events happening in their area, such as festivals, concerts and sporting events.

But the City of Fayetteville is taking the unusual step of publicly denouncing such an event - the North Carolina Halloween Half Marathon & 5K.

The reason? The running event, which is being promoted as taking place October 29, does not have proper permits.

"Residents are encouraged not to register or to show up since the event is unlawful and thus should not take place," the city said Wednesday in a release. "Necessary approvals from the City of Fayetteville and from the North Carolina Department of Transportation have not been obtained."

The Halloween Half Marathon Series is a series of four events, according to its website, with races (with many participants wearing costumes) in Petersburg, Virginia, as well as Fayetteville, Atlanta and Miami Beach, where the idea got its start.

All public events in the city limits of Fayetteville are required to register for permits, a spokesman for the city said.
