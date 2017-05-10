EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1957783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The gadgets can cost as little as $1 and can do cool stunts and tricks.

Fidget spinners, the small plastic toys that provide a quick, soothing rotation, are the newest sensation that is flying off shelves and into schools across the country.The gadgets were originally designed to help kids with Attention Deficit Disorder keep focused, but some teachers have banned the spinners saying they've become a distraction.The toys come in various colors and designs and can cost as little as $1, and they can also be used for fun tricks and stunts.So far, they have not been banned system-wide in Wake, Durham, or Cumberland County schools.But, the districts say some individual teachers have banned them from their classrooms.