'Flip or Flop' star under fire after posting bikini pic on Instagram

Christina El Moussa posted this picture on social media (via Instagram/@christinaelmoussa)

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is facing criticism for a picture she posted on Instagram.

El Moussa made headlines last year when she and her husband/co-star Tarek El Moussa decided to part ways.


El Moussa is seen in the picture posing with her daughter, both clad in swimsuits, and holding a French Bulldog.

The caption reads, "Welcome to the family!!"

The photo was part of a promotion for a swimwear line. While many said she looked "great" and should ignore the criticism, others commented that the picture was "inappropriate."

Some folks took to social media to question El Moussa's parenting, saying "What mother does this?"
