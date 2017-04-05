Live Broadcast
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival underway Thursday
Durham
Wednesday, April 05, 2017 12:21PM
DURHAM --
Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival gets underway Thursday.
It's the 20th year for the event.
CLICK HERE for more information including tickets and a schedule
