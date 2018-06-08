Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I...don’t...believe it. I don’t and I won’t. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) June 8, 2018

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL — Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018

I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones. — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018

I ate with Bourdain. Probably 2004. He was big even then but he took time to sit with me in Chinatown to talk “weird” food for a magazine piece I was writing. He taught me that our “weird” is the world’s delicious. We ate chicken feet. The afternoon vibrated with life. RIP — John Hodgman (@hodgman) June 8, 2018

Culinary icon Anthony Bourdain of the popular CNN serieshas died of apparent suicide while working in France. After learning of the news, the culinary community is honoring Bourdain's impact and expressing their shock at the loss.Actress Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, wrote that she was "beyond devastated" and asked for privacy.CNN remembered Bourdain in a statement released Friday morning.French chef Eric Ripert, who discovered his friend in his hotel room, released a statement.Former President Barack Obama, Gordon Ramsay, hosts ofand's Antoni Porowski were among those who shared their grief.