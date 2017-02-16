'GMA' is live in Lumberton this morning!

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Good Morning America is live in Robeson County this morning to focus on one community's on-going journey toward recovery following Hurricane Matthew.

In Lumberton, some residents are still reeling from the devastating impact of the storm after three-fourths of the city was underwater.

About 1,000 homes were destroyed and around 1,500 people were stranded when water from the Lumber River inundated part of the area.

GMA will have a special look back and update on Hurricane Matthew's effects and the recovery efforts in the county.

The event will also honor the people who worked to help and support hurricane victims to rebuild the county after Hurricane Matthew.

GMA's Rob Marciano is reporting live from Lumberton Junior High School.



Lumberton Junior High School took in the elementary students after many of the kids lost their homes. About 650 students will join the broadcast.

The live shots for the morning newscast that airs on ABC11 will begin at 7 a.m. at 82 Marion Road.

The public is invited to attend the live taping. All minors need to be accompanied by an adult.

The show runs from 7-9 a.m. with live shots being filmed periodically.

Robeson County schools will be on regular schedule Thursday.

Information from ABC affiliate WPDE was used in this article.

