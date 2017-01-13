Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Birthday Ginger Zee!
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1700574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Wishing Ginger Zee a happy birthday. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, January 13, 2017 07:25AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
birthday
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date for charity
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
Martin Shkreli's Twitter suspended for harassment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Pedestrian killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run
Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
Show More
Shooting at Durham apartments leaves 1 dead
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Police seek links between Wake Forest, Cary hotel robberies
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
More News
Top Video
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
2 Raleigh waste services workers rescue mom stuck on ice
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham