ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Birthday Ginger Zee!
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wishing Ginger Zee a happy birthday. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
entertainmentbirthday
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date for charity
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
Martin Shkreli's Twitter suspended for harassment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Pedestrian killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run
Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
Show More
Shooting at Durham apartments leaves 1 dead
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Police seek links between Wake Forest, Cary hotel robberies
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
More News
Top Video
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
2 Raleigh waste services workers rescue mom stuck on ice
More Video