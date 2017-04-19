ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Help save the galaxy and the earth with the #GrootDanceBomb challenge

Dance like Groot and help save the Earth! (Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5, but you can help defend our blue planet before then by participating in the #GrootDanceBomb challenge.


Inspired by the adorable, groovy Groot dancing toys, the #GrootDanceBomb challenge encourages you to bust out a dance move at an unexpected moment in the fashion of the lovable Marvel character. If your dance moves aren't up to par, you can also use a dancing Groot toy to surprise someone instead.

But the challenge is more than just showing off your best outer-worldly dance moves, it's also helping the environment. "Marvel and the Disney Conservation Fund will direct a $1 donation to The Nature Conservancy to plant 1 tree for each action, for a minimum donation of $50,000 and a maximum of $250,000," according to a press release.

To participate, like or share the above video on YouTube or Facebook, or post your own groovy Groot video on Instagram or Twitter with the #GrootDanceBomb hashtag.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Entertainment and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelguardians of the galaxymoviesenvironmentdancesocial mediadistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerearth day
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful Woman
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Show More
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
Special session challenge latest effort to block GOP laws
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos