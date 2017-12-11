Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

FILM CATEGORIES

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Monday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.Timothee Chalamet inDaniel Day-Lewis inTom Hanks inGary Oldman inDenzel Washington inJessica Chastain inSally Hawkins inFrances McDormand inMeryl Streep inMichelle Williams inJudi Dench inHelen Mirren inMargot Robbie inSaoirse Ronan inEmma Stone inSteve Carell inAnsel Elgort inJames Franco inHugh Jackman inDaniel Kaluuya in