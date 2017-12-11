Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks in The Post
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep in The Post
Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Steve Carell in Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl