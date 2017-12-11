  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards nominees

Garrett Hedlund, left, and Kristen Bell attend the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Monday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks in The Post
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep in The Post
Michelle Williams in All The Money In The World

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Judi Dench in Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Steve Carell in Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
