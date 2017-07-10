About 20 miles north of Raleigh, there's a tomb unlike any other for one of North Carolina's famous senators.
Click on the video above to get the full story.
It is believed he feared his body would be consumed by worms, so his family carved his tomb for a whole year before he died in 1845.
Hidden Raleigh-Durham is an exclusive abc11 series uncovering secrets of Raleigh-Durham. Click here to watch more stories.
