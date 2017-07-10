  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
HIDDEN RALEIGH

Hidden Raleigh-Durham: Senator's tomb

EMBED </>More Videos

Hidden Raleigh-Durham (1 of 2)

Hidden Raleigh-Durham: Senator's tomb

The family cemetery of a famous North Carolina senator has a unique tomb among the forests and farms. (WTVD)

About 20 miles north of Raleigh, there's a tomb unlike any other for one of North Carolina's famous senators.

Click on the video above to get the full story.

It is believed he feared his body would be consumed by worms, so his family carved his tomb for a whole year before he died in 1845.

Hidden Raleigh-Durham is an exclusive abc11 series uncovering secrets of Raleigh-Durham. Click here to watch more stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthidden raleightourismtravel
Load Comments
HIDDEN RALEIGH
Hidden Raleigh: Haunted orphanage
More hidden raleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hidden Raleigh: Haunted orphanage
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Ryan Reynolds photoshopped into teen's prom photos
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
NC pastor walking to DC to protest healthcare cuts
Animals found dead in Cumberland County home
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Show More
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
CLIF Bars recalled over nut allergy concerns
Teen saves customer's life during second day at work
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos