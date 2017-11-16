ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Danielle Feinberg tells us how they achieved that phenomenal lighting in 'Coco'

(Pixar)

Crystal Nguyen for Oh My Disney
Wondering how Disney-Pixar's Coco achieves that amazing lighting that literally pops out of the screen? We sure are-our jaws dropped to the floor during that scene in the trailer when it pans over the Land of the Dead. We chatted with Coco's director of photography and lighting, Danielle Feinberg, to find out more about how they pulled off this brilliant feat:


We'll be staring in awe when we see Coco in theaters Nov. 22 and the entire room lights up!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar Animation and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviepixarmovie newsdisneyoh my disney
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Raleigh
Chainsaw artists transform fallen tree at Umstead Park
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Durham police look for man accused of robbing Wells Fargo
FBI joins search for missing Lumberton woman
Major drug busts shed light on trafficking in NC
Fire chief in Johnston County arrested
Think you can design a better logo for Raleigh?
Credit card skimmer found on Cash Points ATM in Weldon
NCDOT wants your say on 9 projects in the works
Wakefield HS students, parents react to 'death threat'
Show More
Fort Bragg MPs successfully talk down suicidal woman
16-year-old killed in 1 of 2 overnight shootings
Raleigh man injured in Tarboro Street shooting has died
10-year-old girl airlifted to UNC with fractured skull
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Photos