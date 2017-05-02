ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about newborn son in emotional monologue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his newborn son's heart disease in an emotional monologue on Monday, May 1, 2017.

LOS ANGELES --
During an emotional and heartfelt monologue, Jimmy Kimmel opened up about his new baby boy's birth and health complications.

Speaking to his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" audience, the late-night host held back tears as he documented the birth of his son William on April 21.

"They found that Billy was born with a heart disease," Kimmel explained.


Kimmel said William was able to return home six days after open-heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Kimmel said William would have to undergo surgery again in three to six months.

Jimmy Kimmel shared a picture of his family, including his newborn son Billy who is recovering from open-heart surgery.



During his monologue he thanked the nurses, doctors and staff who helped William and urged his audience to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"Please say a prayer or send positive thoughts to the families with children who are still in the hospital now because they need it," a choked up Kimmel said.


Kimmel revealed he would be taking the rest of the week off and guest hosts would be filling in for him.
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelChildren's Hospital Los Angelesheart diseasebabyheart defectschildren's health
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 2 eliminations on movie night
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Heroic Newtown teacher among those competing on 'Millionaire'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
WATCH: Durham driver clashes with May Day protesters
Cold front brings storms through Central NC
Raleigh residents prepare for Falls Lake release
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research
Show More
NC chief justice urges passage of 'raise the age' legislation
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher
ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer
More News
Top Video
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
WATCH: Durham driver clashes with May Day protesters
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Raleigh residents prepare for Falls Lake release
More Video