Joel vs. Tisha in Michelin GT Challenge

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Start your engines!
ABC11 played host to some of the racing stars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The racing series is headed to the VIRginia International Raceway in August for what is being billed as an "unforgettable" weekend of high-end sports racing.
Several racing series will entertain fans from August 17-19 culminating with the main event, the Michelin GT Challenge a nearly three-hour race that will have drivers reaching top speeds of 190 mph trying to clinch a win.
Joel Brown and Tisha Powell got an early start on the competition. They went head-to-head in a contest/demonstration of the driver change that makes the Michelin GT Challenge so unique.