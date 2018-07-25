ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Joel vs. Tisha in Michelin GT Challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Joel Brown takes on Tisha Powell in the Michelin GT Challenge. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Start your engines!

ABC11 played host to some of the racing stars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The racing series is headed to the VIRginia International Raceway in August for what is being billed as an "unforgettable" weekend of high-end sports racing.

Several racing series will entertain fans from August 17-19 culminating with the main event, the Michelin GT Challenge a nearly three-hour race that will have drivers reaching top speeds of 190 mph trying to clinch a win.

Joel Brown and Tisha Powell got an early start on the competition. They went head-to-head in a contest/demonstration of the driver change that makes the Michelin GT Challenge so unique.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentautomotiverace carfun stuffDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Lottery players could win a Panthers luxury suite
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News