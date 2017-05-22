ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Loretta Lynn reschedules Durham concert for September

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Carolina Theatre of Durham has rescheduled the May 5 Loretta Lynn concert to Sept. 29.

The concert was canceled after the 85-year-old country singer suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on May 4.

Recently, Lynn was moved from a hospital into rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: LORETTA LYNN LEAVES HOSPITAL AFTER HAVING STROKE

A recent tweet on the star's Twitter account says that she's "doing great" and wants to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support.


Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored for the Sept. 29 date.

To purchase tickets, visit carolinatheatre.org or ticketmaster.com, or call the Carolina Theatre box office at (919) 560-3030.

Those who would like to be refunded can do so through the original point of purchase or by calling the Carolina Theatre box office.

