Loretta Lynn reschedules Durham concert for September

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Carolina Theatre of Durham has rescheduled the May 5 Loretta Lynn concert to Sept. 29.
The concert was canceled after the 85-year-old country singer suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on May 4.
Recently, Lynn was moved from a hospital into rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.
A recent tweet on the star's Twitter account says that she's "doing great" and wants to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support.
Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!— Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 15, 2017
Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored for the Sept. 29 date.
To purchase tickets, visit carolinatheatre.org or ticketmaster.com, or call the Carolina Theatre box office at (919) 560-3030.
Those who would like to be refunded can do so through the original point of purchase or by calling the Carolina Theatre box office.
