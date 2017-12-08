COMINGUPROSES

Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image abc"><span>ABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas</span></div>
Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
You may remember him from Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette," but now Arie Luyendyk Jr. is taking the wheel into his own hands and racing towards love on season 22 of "The Bachelor."

29 women are in the running, and their identities were released to the public. Among them, there is a sports reporter, fitness coach, orthopedic nurse, and a television host just to name a few.

They range in age from 23 to 33. A one-time Formula 1 racecar driver, Luyendyk, 36, works as a successful real estate broker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Join Chris Harrison for a one-hour special season preview, "The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie," airing this coming Monday, Dec. 11th at 10 p.m. EST. For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Arie's life, his family and his love of racing.

"The Bachelor" season premiere will then be held on Monday, January 1st at 8 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network.
