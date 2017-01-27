Monster Jam returns to PNC Arena

Monster Size Numbers

They're 12 feet tall and sit on tires 66 inches. They are the monster trucks of Monster Jam, returning to the PNC Arena January 28 and 29.The event will feature five trucks and drivers vying to be the Raleigh champion including: Carolina Crusher driven by Gary Porter, War Wizard driven by Shane Phreed, Stinger driven by Zane Rettew, Fullboar driven by Ed Eckert, Master of Disaster.Usually 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, a Monster Jam truck must weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds, with some weighing as much as 12,000 pounds. The less the body weighs, the more strength and weight can be put into the frame and engine without sacrificing speed and maneuverability. Average cost: $250.000.Custom-built, supercharged and methanol-injected, a Monster Jam truck engine burns up to 2.5 gallons of methanol per run. The size of the motor is limited to 575 cubic feet of displacement. The average Monster Jam truck team will go through five engines in one year. Average cost per engine: $50,000.Made of fiberglass, a Monster Jam truck body is custom designed. A fiberglass company generally owns the mold to the design. Average initial cost: $15,000. Average cost of remakes: $8,000.Monster Jam truck BKT tires must be 66 inches high and 43 inches wide. Tires are customized and hand cut to accommodate track conditions and reduce weight. Cutting one tire takes approximately 50 hours. Average cost: $2,600 each.Most Monster Jam trucks run with nitrogen gas shocks. Some trucks run with one shock per tire, while others run with as many as two per tire. The complete shock package includes a coil-over-shock kit and spring. Average cost: $1,600 each.A Monster Jam truck must be painted to cover the rough fiberglass body. Airbrushing logos and specialized artwork add to the cost. Average cost: $5000.A Monster Jam race team incurs a number of expenses throughout the year from repairs and maintenance on a truck and the hauler to fuel, racing uniforms, lodging and food. Average cost per year: $250,000Steel body full-size cars are the vehicles typically crushed during a Monster Jam event. Cars, as well as vans, buses, motor homes, airplanes and ambulances, are attained from local junkyards and returned after each event. Average number of cars crushed per year: 3,000.A crew of eight works 18-20 hours for three days to construct a Monster Jam track. It is not uncommon for dump trucks to make more than 200 trips to deliver the dirt to each stadium. Average amount of dirt used per track: 700 cubic yards for an arena, 3,500 cubic yards for a stadium. Each year 700,000 cubic yards of dirt are used to put on Monster Jam events.