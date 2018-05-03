U.S. & WORLD

MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."

EMBED </>More Videos

MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK." (KTRK)

James W Jakobs
After just days ago saying they were going to tighten their subscriptions and limit new customers to just four movies a month, MoviePass is reversing course.

The company, in a series of Facebook posts confirmed, "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK. Any theater. Any movie. Any day."

MoviePass now has more than two million subscribers, up from 20,000 when MoviePass slashed prices to $10 a month in August.

The move to curtail their subscription offering came as the sustainability of MoviePass' business model comes into question. Because MoviePass is paying most theaters the full price of the ticket, the service loses money with just one or two movies in a month. The average ticket price in the U.S. is about $9, though $15 and up is common in big cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemoviesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Are Swedish meatballs actually Turkish?
Hottest summer travel deals ranked by TripAdvisor
Nearly 270 women died after breast cancer screening failures
60-year-old C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill
Waitress The Musical on stage at DPAC
Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
9-year-old boy hit in the face with bullet when shots were fired into Wilson home
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
California teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
A look at Raleigh's newest luxury high-rise
Friends: UNCC student killed in party bus fall was 'special spirit'
1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Viewer picks: Top Triangle margarita spots for Cinco de Mayo
Show More
Nearly 270 women died after breast cancer screening failures
Fiery explosion at barricade scene injures up to 8 officers
60-year-old C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip
Durham school board votes in support of closing schools on May 16
Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses
More News