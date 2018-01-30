ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lumberton Hurricane Matthew victim wins $2 million Powerball jackpot

(NC Education Lottery)

Powerball winner Anthony Felder of Lumberton says he's going to use his $2 million winnings to repair his home which was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

"The flooding damaged the floors and insulation," Felder said. "We'll finish those repairs and fix up some other parts of the house. We'll finally be able to do those little things we've dreamed of."

Felder claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, walking away with $1,410,020 after taxes.

Felder says he also plans to buy a new black F-150 pickup truck.

The winning ticket was purchased at Atkinson's Cigarette Land on West 5th Street in Lumberton.

"I was on my way home from the barber and needed to use the restroom," Felder said. "I stopped at the first store I could find. While I was there I figured I'd get a Powerball ticket."

Felder beat odds of one in 11.7 million to win the $1 million prize. Because the ticket had the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

"I couldn't believe it," Felder said. "I thought, 'Wow! Is this for real? Am I dreaming?'"

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot has reached $127 million, worth $78.4 million cash.
