Brewgaloo, NC's largest craft beer festival, returns to Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Raleigh this weekend for Brewgaloo, the state's largest craft beer festival.

Though the event features local craft beers, the event is family-friendly. There will also be 50 food trucks, live music, local vendors, and games.

The brewers at Crank Arm Brewing have been getting ready for Brewgaloo all week, as the event continues to grow each year.

"That's always a good day when tens of thousands of people are enjoying your beer," said Adam Eckhardt with Crank Arm Brewing.

Last year, 30,000 people packed Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. With even more expected this year, organizers made the event even bigger.

"We've got special seating if you want to come and have some food and go sit down with your family," said Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh. "We've added the ability for some games with corn hole."

Martin, who created Brewgaloo six years ago, aims to connect people with as many local businesses as possible.

"It's North Carolina craft beer, it's people, it's music, it's food trucks, it's bands, it's vendors," Martin explained. "It's all the above that brings together large community collaboration of just the spirit of North Carolina."

Live bands will be on three main stages from 2 p.m. to midnight.

"You come in, you get a wristband and a cup, and you can either purchase tickets by the taste or by the pint, up to you," Martin said. "The festival is free to attend."

Raleigh's Crank Arm Brewing is just one of more than 100 breweries from around the state that will be there.

The event kicks off Friday night with a smaller block party before the main event Saturday.
