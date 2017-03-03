New summer concert series could be coming to Raleigh

The capital city may soon be getting a new destination for live music. Deep South Entertainment wants to begin a summer concert series at Dorothea Dix Park.It's the same company behind Raleigh's popular Oak City 7 and Pickin' in the Plaza series.Dave Rose, Deep South Entertainment President, submitted an application to the city's Special Events Office Thursday.Deep South is dropping the curtain on Oak City 7 and Pickin' in the Plaza, free summer concert series that took place in downtown Raleigh's City Plaza, luring crowds with good music by local bands, food trucks, and beer.Rose said he wants to evolve Raleigh's live music scene by bringing the music-based, family friendly event to Dix Park.The City of Raleigh bought the more than 300-acre property from the state two years ago with plans of making it a destination; Rose said a new, vibrant, and diverse music venue will do just that."I'm excited about people experiencing Dix Park," said Rose. "It's so beautiful and it's gonna come into a great identity of its own and I'm looking forward to Raleigh and the surrounding community being a part of that vision."Stephen Bentley, Assistant Director of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department, said they don't have many details about the proposal yet but are excited about Deep South's application and interest in hosting the series."Programming is one of many components in which we see getting people out and to experience the amazing site and the great future we have ahead of us as a City," said Bentley.The application is under review, but Rose said he's confident it will get approved and he can start booking bands for this summer.