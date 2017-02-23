  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
Oscar red carpet step-and-repeat photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps

With only four more days until the Oscars, preparations are underway for the star-studded event, including setting up the press line along the red carpet and the step-and-repeat photo backdrop. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
With only four more days until the Oscars, around-the-clock preparations are underway for the star-studded event.

The press line that runs along the red carpet was set up on Thursday to accommodate members of the media from all over the world who are expected to attend on Sunday.


Also, the step-and-repeat photo backdrop was brought in. The backdrop consists of a cut-out geometric design featuring a silhouette of the Oscar statue.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet.


The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet happened Wednesday afternoon, although part of it was laid out the night before.
In the morning, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.

The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.

