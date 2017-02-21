Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers

Hollywood's biggest stars are narrowing down their final choices for their red carpet outfit as Oscar Sunday quickly approaches.This awards season has seen several red carpet risks, hits and unfortunately some misses.Emma Stone has not only swept awards for her acting skills, but also for her fashion accolades and red carpet style this season. She was on trend at the Screen Actor Guild Awards with a lingerie inspired gown by Alexander McQueen.The "La La Land" star also took a risk wearing a Chanel Couture dress and trousers combo at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. She also touted a one-shouldered Stella McCartney jumpsuit at the Oscars luncheon.Another risk taker this season has been new comer Ruth Negga. From her ultra-modern gold Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes to a mix of prim and punk Miu Miu at the Oscars luncheon, the Academy Award nominee has kept the fashion world on its toes.Oscar nominee Naomie Harris went from old school glam in Armani Prive at the Golden Globes to a more modern Lanvin jumpsuit at the SAG Awards.Viola Davis has kept it simple but stunning this awards season, opting for strapless or one-shoulder gowns in standout colors, like the yellow Michael Kors dress she wore at the Golden Globes.Michelle Williams, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, has worn the label all season which has resulted in a mix of hits and misses.Another red carpet favorite, Nicole Kidman, has had her ups and downs this season as well. She wowed at the BAFTAS in Armani Prive, but was overwhelmed by the color and plumage of her Gucci gown at the SAG Awards.An unexpected trend that has everyone talking is the menswear inspired looked for women.Octavia Spencer wore a midnight blue tux at the Golden Globes and Meryl Streep wore a black pant suit for the BAFTAS.