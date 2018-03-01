OSCARS

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promises 'big unscripted surprise'

EMBED </>More Videos

Returning Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he has big plans for the show - including a "big unscripted surprise."

Hollywood's biggest night is just days away! Returning Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he has big plans for the show - including a "big unscripted surprise."

Kimmel admits he obsesses over hosting the Oscars and what he will ultimately end up doing on stage. But he said he knows one thing for sure.

"There will be a big unscripted surprise in the show. That's basically all I can tell you," Kimmel said, adding that he hopes this "surprise" will take up as much time on the show as possible.

"I'm trying to make this the longest Oscars show ever," he said.

Kimmel said the audience is in for several surprises during Sunday's telecast. He's got his comedy bits ready to go, and he says he's pretty happy with things so far.

When asked if the Academy has any veto power over his jokes, Kimmel said he's the one in control - for the most part.

"They're very good about that kind of thing. They really don't mess with my jokes. As far as like a big comedy bit goes, yes, they're involved and they want to know who's going to be part of it and how it's going to work, et cetera, but as far as jokes go, no, it's pretty much up to me," he said.

Kimmel has already had several Oscar nominees on his late-night talk show. And, when it comes to what he and others might talk about on the stage at the Oscars, Kimmel said people should be allowed time to speak their minds.

"There will be times for serious moments, and I think that if somebody feels very strongly, very passionately about a subject, they should take 30 seconds and talk about it," Kimmel said.

Last year, the world was talking about the Best Picture faux pas involving the wrong envelope handed to presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

What did Kimmel learn last year that will make him better this year?

"I learned that we should have one set of envelopes," the host said.

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsjimmy kimmelacademy awardsaward showsmovies
OSCARS
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Anything can happen at the Oscars
Celebs weigh in on Time's Up ahead of Oscars
First woman nominated for cinematography Oscar
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!
Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie coming in hot: Report
Anything can happen at the Oscars
Celebs weigh in on Time's Up ahead of Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dog seller charged after Troubleshooter investigation
Ten Ten Road plan forcing bike shop to relocate
First Alert Mode: Severe weather moving through area
Freshman guard Jalek Felton leaving UNC
Former NC State booster to plead guilty
Body of missing mother found, suspect in custody: Authorities
Knightdale High School student arrested after social media post
Recall issued for Instant Pot multicooker due to fire hazard
Show More
6-month-old pulled from submerged car in Knightdale dies
14 basketball coaches making at least $3 million in 2017-18
AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
VIRAL: Man, homeless man kicked out of Myrtle Beach McDonald's
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 1, 2018
Ten Ten Road plan forcing bike shop to relocate
Dog seller charged after Troubleshooter investigation
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Raleigh
More Video