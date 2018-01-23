OSCARS

Oscars organizers take steps to guard against another 'envelopegate'

By
LOS ANGELES --
The Motion Picture Academy is confident "envelopegate" will never happen again at the Oscars.

Its accounting firm took responsibility for last year's infamous "best picture" flub. Now, organizers are taking new precautions to get everything just right.

The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers admitted 2017's big "oops" was because an employee handed off the wrong envelope. The rest was history.

Faye Dunaway saw "La La Land" on the card and announced it as the winner, not knowing she and Warren Beatty were accidentally given the card naming Emma Stone as best actress.

The Motion Picture Academy is even using the goof to promote 2018's show in a flashy new promo.
But in all seriousness, PwC met with the academy several times to come up with new protocols and safeguards.

There are now six new reforms in place when it comes to presenters having the right envelopes to open. Among them: The celebrity presenters and stage managers must confirm they've got the correct envelopes before the stars hit the stage.

Plus, there will be a third balloting partner in the control room with Oscars producers. That person will know the winners, just in case there is a problem.

PwC employees will also attend show rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong.
