PHOTOS: Animazement returns to Raleigh

If you come to downtown Raleigh this weekend, you are going to see people dressed up in all sorts of wild, colorful costumes.Around 13,000 people are in town for Raleigh's Anime convention, Animazement. If you've heard of ComiCon, it's like that, but specifically for Japanese animation.Some attendees spent months putting their costumes together for Animazement.This is the ninth year the Convention Center has celebrated popular Japanese visual culture.