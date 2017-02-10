Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland Park in Anaheim
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wtvd
Friday, February 10, 2017 07:07PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
See photos of stars visiting Mickey and friends at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainment
celebrity
actor
disney
disneyland
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
SPONSORED: Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
NC State Highway Patrol has a new commander
Moore County Sheriff's Office gets new drone
Show More
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Opinion: Travel bans, Judaism has seen this before
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham